Parisera invites you to participate in the auction of Actress Sridevi's handwoven Kota sari. Mr Boney Kapoor has chosen the 27-Year old Non-Profit organization Concern India Foundation to receive the proceeds from the auction. https://t.co/WMI13FGsQy pic.twitter.com/WbLrOHEeT8 — Parisera.com (@parisera) February 20, 2019

On February, as per the Hindu calender, Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor along with their family members observed puja for Sridevi at her maternal home in Chennai. And on February 24, 2019, which mark the first anniversary of Sridevi, the Kapoor has decided to auction one of Sridevi's beloved Kota saris and the proceeds from the auctioning will be donated to Concern India Foundation, a registered non-profit charitable trust that works for the benefit of women, children, the differently abled, the underprivileged and the elderly.

"Sridevi was known for her different styles but the six yards has been a constant reminder of her roots. Being born in a South-Indian household, she has worn saris as a badge of her identity and has always infused a sense of unique charisma into its pleats. She dazzled in Kanjivarams.

For the auction, the Kapoor family has chosen a Kota sari. It is light, bright and emanates the perfect essence of Sridevi. The Kapoor family has partnered with Concern India Foundation and have chosen Parisera as the online portal," reads an excerpt published on the website.

Initially, the bid started at Rs 40,000 and now the current bid stands at Rs 1,30,000.

Parisera invites you to participate in the auction of Actress Sridevi's handwoven Kota sari. Mr Boney Kapoor has chosen the 27-Year old Non-Profit organization Concern India Foundation to receive the proceeds from the auction. https://t.co/WMI13FGsQy pic.twitter.com/WbLrOHEeT8 — Parisera.com (@parisera) February 20, 2019

According to the post mortem report by Dubai Police, Sridevi died at 54 due to accidental drowning in a bathtub but her fans are yet to come to terms with the cause of her death under mysterious circumstances at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai after her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Draped in Kanjivaram, Sridevi was cremated with state honors at the Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, on February 28. Her ashes first immersed by Boney Kapoor along with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu and then in Haridwar.