Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor is not someone who is generally seen sporting bold avatars. But the actress looked extremely sizzling at Grazia Millennial Awards 2019.

Janhvi attended the event in a pink dress, and she certainly looked both gorgeous as well as extremely sexy. Her photos from the award show are going viral on social media.

The young actress, who had made her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, also grabbed "Rising Star of the Year" award at the event.

Earlier, Janhvi was much talked about for her gym shorts when Katrina Kaif had made a cryptic comment on it. The latter on a chat show had said that Janhvi's "too short shorts" used to make her worry for the new actress.

Later, Janhvi's cousin sister Sonam Kapoor had made an Instagram story where she had apparently defended the former. However, Sonam had later clarified that she did not make the post to target Katrina for her comment.

Meanwhile Grazia Millennial Awards 2019 was also attended by celebs like Deepika Padukone, Radhika Apte, Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday among others.

After a successful debut, Jahnvi will next be seen in Karan Johar's big film Takht.