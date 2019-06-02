After Katrina Kaif made a cryptic comment on Janhvi Kapoor's "very short shorts", Sonam Kapoor posted an Instagram story that appeared to be a dig at Katrina's comment.

Katrina recently on a talk show, said that she feels "worried" for Janhvi for the "very short shorts" she wears at gym.

"Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears! She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes," Katrina had said when the host asked her to name a celeb who goes over-the-top with their gym look.

While this comment from the diva left many confused, Sonam posted a picture of Janhvi, her cousin sister, with a caption saying, "she also wears regular clothes and rocks it". The picture showed her sporting short denim.

While it appeared to be a dig at Katrina's comment, Sonam has now made a tweet clarifying that she was not defending Janhvi on anything, and Katrina must have made the comment as an "inside joke".

"Guys I wasn't defending Janhvi over something my very dear friend Katrina might have innocently said. It's an inside joke with my sister on her gym looks that get papped. Pls don't create drama mediawallas," she tweeted.

Looks like Katrina's comment on Sridevi's daughter wearing shorts at the gym has triggered some turmoil somewhere.

In the work front, Katrina will soon be seen in her big movie Bharat that features Salman Khan. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is set on the backdrop of independence. It also features Disha Patani and Sunil Grover and is slated to be released on June 5.