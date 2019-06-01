Katrina Kaif has lately been quite candid with media, and continuing the trend, she recently said something about Janhvi Kapoor that might leave the latter confused.

On a chat show hosted by Neha Dhupia, Katrina said that she feels "worried" for Janhvi due to her "very short shorts". The actress made the statement when the host asked her to name a celebrity who goes OTT (over-the-top) in his or her gym look.

"Not OTT, but I am concerned about the very, very short shorts that Jahnvi wears. She comes to my gym as well, so we, often are together in the gym. I just worry about her sometimes," Katrina said on the show.

While Katrina's statement does not clearly reveal what exactly worries her about Janhvi's shorts, this will certainly leave Sridevi's daughter scratching her head too.

Meanwhile, the diva has been busy promoting her upcoming film Bharat that also features Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover. Katrina apparently plays an interesting role of a dominating woman, who eventually falls in love with Salman's character.

Set in the backdrop of independence, Bharat has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and is slated to be released on June 5.