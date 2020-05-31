The 'Hawaa Hawaii girl' Sridevi was a true gem of the Indian cinema. Bollywood's 'Chandani' was often seen slaying her beauty as well as the roles she performed on screen. Even though the elegant beauty had left the world too soon, but the legacy she has left behind from everything from glamour to acting will never be forgotten.

Over the years, Sridevi has redefined grace, elegance and 'Adaa'. Today, we stumbled upon an old photoshoot of the diva for Vogue India wherein the 50-year-old diva gave some bold shoots that might leave you sweating after looking them.

Sridevi got featured in a special photoshoot for Vogue India in 2013 for The Age (less) Issue. The theme of the photoshoot was kept quite bold as the actress was seen in the avatar of the seductive teacher and we can say that she just nailed in the shoot.

In Pictures: Sridevi's never seen before seductress avatar!

There were a series of dresses she wore for the photoshoot and no doubt, Sridevi looked glamorous, effortless and absolutely fabulous.

For the cover photo of the magazine, the effortless beauty opted for a beautiful pink ruffled gown which had a rose pattern on the front. The neckline was kept boat shape and planing. The actress's hair was given side partitions giving her back puff style and a pair of diamond floral earrings completed the look.

Janhvi Kapoor's mother also wore a sizzling red latex dress and high leopard print heels with a pair of cat eyes complimenting the look very well. Sridevi looked quite sensuous in this look and she surely pulled the outfit quite effortlessly.

Sridevi was a sight to behold in Vogue's photoshoot:

At the same time, she also wore a checkered print suit in photos that she pulled off with a pair of red heels and red handbag. Her hair was tied back in a low puff ponytail.

Sridevi looked stunning in a multi-coloured skirt and white top in the photoshoot. The skirt had red-blue, green stripes on it making the dress a perfect choice for the lady and the element of boldness was added when she posed with biting a pencil in her mouth.

The eternal diva may not be amidst us anymore, but she has surely set the benchmark high for aspiring fashionistas. An icon, a role model and the queen of the silver screen, will always be etched in our memory forever. Rest in Peace Sridevi...