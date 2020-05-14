Late actress Sridevi was a gem of Indian cinema and so it was a big loss for the industry when she left for heavenly abode. The veteran actress gave us some iconic roles like Chandani, Naagin in Nagina, Seema in Mr India, Shashi in English Vinglish and many more roles in the Bollywood industry which Sridevi truly nailed.

She made her debut in Hindi films in 1979 with movie Solva Sawan, although she was already a star before her Bollywood debut in south movies.

And after her Bollywood debut, there was no turning back for the actress as she lapped up films and became hugely popular with her back to back hit films. She was in fact also well pronounced as the "First female Superstar" of Indian cinema.

When a young Sridevi opened up about her marriage plans

Even though the late actress was in the spotlight for her movies and roles, her personal life was quite confidential as she did not like to talk much about it. However, today we found a throwback video of the Bollywood's Chandani wherein she can be seen candidly talking about her personal life and marriage.

In the video, Sridevi was quizzed about her dream man and that if there ever will be a hero in her real-life to which Sridevi smiled and said, "Yet to find one. I have to ask my mum about it."

Furthermore, the actress was asked if she believes in arrange marriage. To this, Sridevi sarcastically replied, "Yes, I do. I don't want to take a risk. If at all something goes wrong, I can blame her."

However, the actress quickly clarified her statement that she was just joking and confirmed that she indeed believes in arrange marriage.

As per reports, it is believed that Sridevi's mother wanted her to marry Kamal Hasaan. Not only this, but the actress was also quite often linked up with her co-actors like Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty and Rishi Kapoor.

There were rumours about Sridevi secretly married to Mithun, but soon the actress was in headlines for her love affair with already married producer Boney Kapoor and later married to him in 1996.

Talking about how Boney Kapoor fell for his elegant Ladylove, he revealed to the India Today Woman Summit in 2013, that she was etched in his mind with her onscreen presence.

Sridevi was on my mind all the time: Boney Kapoor

The famous producer said, "It happened the first time I saw her on-screen, this was probably in the late 70s when I saw one of her Tamil films. I said to myself that this is someone I would want to have in my film."

Boney also recalled how Sridevi's not-so-glamorous role her debut film Solva Sawan left an indelible impression. "Now, Solva Sawan is not a glamorous film, but somehow, she had some kind of impact on me which is hard to describe. She was on my mind all the time," Boney Kapoor was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

Their love story soon started blossoming in the whole industry and in fact, boney reportedly also visited the sets of Chandni in Switzerland just to prove his love for the lady. And soon the fairy tale love story turned into an everlasting relationship.