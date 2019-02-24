On February 24, 2018, the Indian entertainment industry was pulled to a state of shock after the death news of legendary actress Sridevi surfaced. The actress was found dead in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel, and the body was first spotted by her husband Boney Kapoor. Even after one year of her demise, the name Sridevi and the characters which she portrayed on screen live in the minds of movie lovers, which is a clear indication that memories of brilliant performers will not fade away as time passes by.

Recently, the death of Sridevi became the hottest debating point again when the makers of 'Sridevi Bungalow' released the official trailer of their movie. Priya Prakash Varrier is playing the role of an actress named Sridevi in the film, and many people believed that the movie will be trying to unveil the mysteries behind the starlet's untimely death.

In the final scene of the trailer, Priya Prakash Varrier's legs can be seen lying motionless in a bathtub, and it added up to the speculations that the film is based on the legendary actress' life. As the trailer went viral online, Boney Kapoor, husband of Sridevi apparently filed a complaint against the makers of the movie stating that they are trying to portray the life of his wife in a bad light. The Bollywood veteran also alleged that the film will most probably try to misinterpret facts about Sridevi's life and death.

As controversies surrounding Sridevi Bungalow peaked up, Priya Prakash Varrier, the lead heroine of the movie clarified that the film is about the life of a Bollywood actress, but it has nothing to do with Sridevi's life.

Prasanth Mambully, director of 'Sridevi Bungalow' also made it clear that a name like 'Sridevi' is quite common in India, and in his movie, this character happens to be an actress.

Even though Prasanth Mambully and Priya Prakash Varrier had repeatedly denied the rumours about the connection of this movie with Sridevi's real life, Bollywood movie fans are quite adamant about the fact that the film is inspired from the evergreen actress' life. In another scene, Priya Prakash Varrier can be seen drinking wine, and if the intention of the makers was genuine, then why did they include such a scene in the trailer, when several tabloids have been continuously discussing Sridevi's drinking habit since the day of her death.

Some people believe that the makers of 'Sridevi Bungalow' have released such a controversial trailer just for the sake of publicity. However, the clip has racked up negative publicity, and if it goes like this, it may even prevent the film from seeing the light of the day.

It should be noted that mere controversies are not sufficient enough to sell a film, and what matters is the content. If the content of 'Sridevi Bungalow' is good, then this film may hit the bull's eye, and if the content is bad, then negative publicity and Priya Prakash Varrier's popularity may not help in saving this ship.