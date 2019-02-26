A lot of speculations have been made around Sridevi's expected biopic, and the latest buzz is that Madhuri Dixit may be roped in to play the iconic character.

It has been reported that Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor is willing to make a biopic on his late wife, for which, Madhuri is being considered to play the role.

"Really, if you look at the choices available to Boney, there is only Madhuri Dixit-Nene who has the stature, grace, range and dancing abilities to play Sridevi. Also, Boney and his brother Anil have always been very closely associated with Madhuri ever since she worked with Anil in iconic films like Beta and Tezaab. Madhuri seems like the feasible fit to play Sridevi," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

It also stated that although it would have been apt for Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor play her mother in the biopic, she is too fresh to pull off such a heavy responsibility.

"Sridevi would have never wanted a biopic to be made. And even if she had, she would have wanted her daughter Janhvi to play Sridevi. But Janhvi is too raw and too close to the tragic death of her mother to play her," a source close to the family told the publication.

Madhuri and Sridevi were two of the top actresses during that period, and were often seen as competitors. There were reports too about professional rivalry between the two ladies. It will be interesting to see if Madhuri agrees to play Sridevi on screen if she is approached for it.

A few days ago, Madhuri had spoken about her last meeting with the Mr India actress. She had said that she met Sridevi last at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash, and the late actress was very happy in the company of her daughters.