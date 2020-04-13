A good actor can make or break a film and a good script can make or break an actor. In her illustrious career of over four decades, Sridevi seldom gave any flops. Touted as the 'first female superstar', Sridevi was known for turning every project into a jackpot for the producers.

However, when Sridevi sort of made a comeback with highly hyped and anticipated, Puli, things didn't go down as smoothly. While Sridevi accused the makers of not giving her the full fee, the makers alleged that it was Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's opulence and twisting of the agreement that led to a huge loss for them.

The allegations

As per a newsminute report, Sridevi had filed a complaint against the film's producers PT Selvakumar and Shibu Thameens alleging that they owed her Rs 50 lacs. On the other hand, the makers then wrote another letter saying that Sridevi owed them money. They revealed that they had agreed to pay Sridevi Rs 2.7 crore for the film and Rs 30 lakh as service tax. However, they alleged that it was Boney Kapoor who has started demanding that if the film be dubbed into another languages, she should be paid extra, which they obliged. They also added that they had even paid her satellite rights for Hindi and other langauges. The makers also added that they Boney Kapoor had threatened that if the amount was not paid, Sridevi wouldn't come for the shoot.

The report further reveals that despite having three designers on board, Sridevi insisted on bringing Manish Malhotra into the project, which cost the makers another Rs 50 lakhs. They also added that Sridevi had brought her own marketing designer and they had to pay him Rs 8 lakhs extra as well. "Like this, we have spent crores," they said in the statement.

A lot of back and forth of letters happened between the two parties for the next few months.