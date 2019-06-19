Boney Kapoor still misses his late wife Sridevi, but the man is content with numerous memories he has with the iconic actress.

We have got hold of a special picture that has Sridevi and Boney together. Apparently, this is the first ever picture the couple clicked together.

Take a look at this picture of Boney and his late wife Sridevi that will surely make you nostalgic.

Boney married Sridevi on June 2, 1996. They have two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Sridevi died due to accidental drowning on February 24, 2018 at a hotel in Dubai where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Meanwhile, Sridevi's last film Mom is doing well at the box-office in China. Released on May 10 in China, the film recently crossed $15 million mark. So far, seven Indian films have crossed $15 million mark in China. The film won her the National Award for best actor. It had made Rs 31.27 crore upon its release in India in 2017.