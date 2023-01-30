The Sri Sri Awards for Education 2023 instituted by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir Trust were presented on Saturday, for exemplary contributions in the field of education. This was the first time ever that the awards were conferred upon schools and teachers at the national level for educational excellence.

The award ceremony was attended by global spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The other dignitaries who graced the event included Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh -MoS (Education); B C Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy, Karnataka; Dr. Ashwath Narayan C.N, Minister for Higher Education IT & BT Science & Technology Skill Development; and Tim Draper Founder, Draper Associate.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar encouraged the students and teachers to inculcate openness to learn. "A sense of freedom, fearless and openness to learn and share must be part of our education system," he said.

Dr. Raj Kumar Ranjan Singh Minister of State for Education, Government of India said, "Education leads to humanity, competence, uprightness and happiness. Educational system of the country is the most significant aspect for growth. Learning must be pleasurable and engaging to make it productive. Our focus now should be to create a learning ecosystem that takes into account our country's geographical & cultural diversity. I am glad that keeping in mind the framework of NEP 2020 SSRVM is doing its best for promoting excellence in education."

The Minister for School Education and Literacy, Karnataka, BC Nagesh expressed his satisfaction in honoring modern teachers who changed the face of education.

"All over India we are trying to introduce a new education policy which has been introduced by Gurudev in his schools. The purpose of education as Swami Vivekanand said is to develop our Indian culture, Gurudev has guided all of us in the same way as Vivekananda to develop education and even in tribal areas. Gurudev is running schools in tribal areas which the government has still not reached."

The awardees expressed their deep appreciation for recognizing their unique contribution thereby making a difference in society. More than 3,000 people gathered at the grounds along with thousands who joined virtually.

Full list of winners