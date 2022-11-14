The Gandhi Foundation at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Non violent Social Change, honored global humanitarian leader and spiritual master Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with the Gandhi Peace Pilgrim award, recognizing his commitment to peace and non-violence.

Ravi Shankar was welcomed by Dr. Isaac Newton Farris, Jr., Senior Fellow of the MLK Center, and the nephew of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. nephew; and Consular General of India, Swati Kulkarni.

Gurudev is in the United States carrying forward his global "I Stand for Peace" campaign, which already has millions rallying behind the cause across Europe, central America and United States to make their voices heard in favor of peace and non-violence, as polarisation across the globe grows.

Later in the 'I Stand for Peace' tour, Gurudev will travel to New Jersey, Norfolk/Virginia Beach and Memphis addressing over a thousand local community members at public events. In Memphis, Gurudev will also visit the National Civil Rights Museum—a pivotal landmark in the history of non-violence and social transformation in the US.

Gurudev's global 'I Stand for Peace' tour will culminate next year with a grand celebration of humanity at the iconic National Mall in Washington, D.C. 60 years after Dr. King's famous "I have a dream" speech, from the very same place, Gurudev will once again send out the message of global peace and harmony in diversity.

In times when society has gotten increasingly polarized, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar reminds the world to not just accept the differences but to celebrate them. "Diversity is the beauty of creation. It needs to be honored, acknowledged and celebrated," said Gurudev.