Extending her support to actress Sri Reddy, Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta has raised her voice against sexual exploitation at the workplace. She asked why any gender should have an advantage over the other.

Sri Reddy started a movement against casting couch in the Telugu film industry. She has released some screenshots of chats to prove how Abhiram Daggubati, singer Sriram, Viva Harsha and others sexually harassed her. While she got tremendous support from the public, some Tollywood celebs dubbed her act as a cheap publicity gimmick for film offers.

Hyderabad-based Jwala Gutta is not just an ace badminton player but is also known for voicing her opinions on social causes. She took to Twitter to condemn the sexploitation at workplace. Meanwhile, she also asked actresses from the industry to stand by their colleagues, when they face injustice.

In a series of tweets, Jwala Gutta wrote, "Just saw an interview of a popular actress..two things struck my mind...she says she can only speak for herself as she has not experienced casting couch it has been a wonderful journey!! And this is an opportunist world..it's upto us as women what to accept and what not to!!"

Jwala Gutta asked, "So my question.. There is a lot of crime against women in general in our society..but if u haven't experienced it..do we deny it?? Do we only speak when we experience something like that? Don't we belong to this society where we r a minority gender?? Don't u think u being in a powerful position can make a change for women who r being harassed at work place? (sic)"

She continued, "Second question...opportunities.. How many people get it? If got an opportunity why a sexual favour should be an option? Yes talent will last hard work will last blah blah blah...but why should there be an option of sexual favour at work place??

"We as women. in position where our voices r taken seriously should speak responsibly Sexual exploitation at workplace is fact. it exists. we have to admit it..only then we can find a solution to this problem! Maybe today u n me haven't faced such crimes..but doesn't mean our daughters won't!! Let us make this world a safe place for our children ✌ (sic)"

"Why should anyone have an advantage or disadvantage over each other when it comes to opportunities??? Let there be the RIGHT opportunity and then let the talent take its course!!! Opportunities should be available to all..EQUALLY!!! (sic)"