It is a known fact that Sri Reddy was attacked by two men at her Chennai residence recently. The controversial actress who had filed a complaint against two men - Subramani and his assistant. Now, the actress has released the CCTV footage in which it is recorded that more than two men were there at her residence when the incident took place.

Sri Reddy has come up with a recorded proof from the CC TV footage at her residence. In the footage, it is clear that there were more than two men in the house on the day of the attack on Sri Reddy. It is recorded that the men forcibly checked Sri Reddy's house thoroughly as she is seen indulged in a verbal argument.

Here is the footage which Sri Reddy has come up with, to prove the physical assault:

The audio recordings prove that the men threatened her during the verbal fight. As Sri Reddy has always come up with baseless allegations, most of the people from media doubted if the incident is being exaggerated. So, Sri Reddy earlier made an announcement that she would release the CCTV footage to prove what really happened.

"I have a threat..my life is in a question mark..they did a murder plan(financier Subramanian and others)..few people waiting for a time to murder me..they wl murder me. I am going to release the footage and voice record today," the actress wrote on her social media profile before she released the video footage.

Sri Reddy who had to face adverse situations in Tollywood has now settled in Chennai. She has been living at Anbu Nagar, Valasaravakkam, in Chennai for some time now. Sri Reddy believes that her life is under serious threat at this point in time.

The main suspect who attacked Sri Reddy is Subramani who was the financier for her upcoming movie titled 'Reddy's Diary'. The police have taken up the case and the further investigation is going on.