Controversial actress Sri Reddy has made a sensational comment on Silk Smitha. She said that the so-called big heroes used the late bombshell physically and that their dirty politics claimed her life at the end.

Silk Smitha, whose real name was Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, made her debut as a character artiste in 1979 Malayalam movie Inaye Thedi, but she was first noticed for her role as Silk in the 1980 Tamil film Vandichakkaram. She appeared in over 450 films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi movies in her career spanning 17 years. She became a major sex symbol and one of the most sought-after actresses in the 1980s.

Silk Smitha was found dead in her Chennai home on September 23, 1996. According to her postmortem report, she died of alcoholism and alcohol intoxication. But the real reason behind her death remains a mystery. Some claimed that she committed suicide due to depression over debts accumulated from failed movie production ventures. Others called it foul play and expressed doubt of possible murder executed by some celebs.

Sri Reddy, who is fighting against sexual harassment of women in the film industry, took to her Facebook page on Thursday to express her outburst against leading heroes of the time. She wrote: "So called big heroes used her physically, tell me how can we call this psychos as a legends..we lost her in between of lot of movie politics.. she is a real legandry actress..we never forget u madam "SILK SMITHA".."

Sri Reddy added: "Guys tell me only one thing if girl didn't sleep with her wish or heart,if she forcibly slept with few, we call her a bitch,nd we blame her till her death..same thing ,if a man sleeping with his wish nd heart with so many women, tell me who is he??change your fuckin narrow mind dude! huhhhhhhhh??"