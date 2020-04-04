Sri Reddy, who was once hailed by female fraternity for trying to throwlight at the issues faced by women in film industry, is putting the same community to shame with her uninspiring behaviour and her below-the-belt jokes.

Letting Down

The former TV presenter has cultivated the habit of passing cheap comments about the people in film industry. The girl, who was once expected to become a voice of voiceless in the film industry, is constantly letting down people's expectations through her pictures and gestures.

She was recently targeted Amala Paul over her rumoured second marriage. Now, Sri Reddy has passed a comment about Samantha Akkineni and Trisha Krishnan's assets. "Samantha lemons,trisha grapes are nothing infront of me..[sic]" she wrote on her Facebook page.

Samantha and Trisha's Fans Upset

This comment has not gone well with the fans of Samantha and Trisha who have slammed her for her vulgar comment. In their fans groups, they have condemned her and called her a 'shame' to women community.

Sri Reddy has over six million followers on her Facebook page and shocking part of the story is that her comment on Trisha and Samantha have got over 25,000 likes.

Sri Reddy came to limelight after making big allegations of casting couch and sexual harrassment. She hogged national and international limelight when she stripped in front of the office of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce at Filmnagar in Hyderabad. It was her way of venting her anger against what she called the discrimination against Telugu talents in Tollywood.

In the following months, she had made sexual harassment allegations on many South Indian stars and families that include Nani, AR Murugadoss and Abhiram Daggubati.

Work Front

On the other hand, Samantha will be next seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Ashwin Saravanan's untitled project. Whereas Trisha has a couple of movies in her kitty that includes Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan.