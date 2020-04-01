Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is getting bigger by day. After roping in some of the big names of Bollywood and South India, the ace filmmaker has now signed one more actor to play an important role. Well, it is none other than Rocking Star Yash, who has become a household name following the massive success of KGF: Chapter 1.

Who Approached Yash?

A source tells, "Suhasini Maniratnam made the offer on her husband's behalf, last month. The actor had then flown in to Chennai and discussed the story and character with the maverick director. It's a small, yet a significant role in the film. Yash did not have a second thought about the offer, but asked a few days of time to say his decision," Suhasini had worked with the Kannada actor in his hit Sandalwood film Masterpiece.

Why the Announcement's Delayed?

Once coming to Bengaluru, the Rocking Star spoke to Mani Ratnam over the phone. "After Yash agreed, Mani Ratnam was waiting for the right time to make the formal announcement. However, when they were planning to announce the county went for the unexpected 21-day lockdown. So, the formal announcement is delayed," the source adds.

"Yash has given 30-day of his callsheet and his portion is planned to be filmed in May. However, the unexpected lockdown might make the makers reschedule their plans. The Rocking Star will be seen as a Pandya king and relative of the role played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ponniyin Selvan," another source claims.

Interestingly, Ponniyin Selvan will have the actors from all the four South Indian film industries – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Yash's presence has only made the film bigger and better.

Ponniyin Selvan has Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Ashwin, Jayaram and others in the cast. The film has AR Rahman's music, Ravi Varman's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing.

It is a pan-India movie on the lines of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series and Prashanth Neel's KGF franchise.