Ram Gopal Varma, who publically apologized for instigating Sri Reddy to abuse Pawan Kalyan, has now mocked the actor after he decided to wage legal war against the director and TV channels which aired her abuses without censorship.

"Wowwww first time I saw a client talking more than lawyers..I wonder why with all his money he couldn't hire better lawyers or are they just his fans wearing lawyer coats from their film production Godown...just asking. [sic]" Ram Gopal Varma tweeted.

He said, "I just pray @PawanKalyan won't come under contempt of the courts for making a mockery of lawyers and lawyers won't put a defamation case on him for making them look like junior artistes. [sic]" It was his response to Pawan Kalyan's outage on the director and the TV channels.

Nenu chesina paniki Sorry cheppi Pk meedha ika comment cheyyanani maa mother meeda vottesanu ..aa tharvatha kooda nenu Cbn ,Lokesh Srini Raju Rk Ravi Prakash Moorthy kootami lo vunnanani aaropinchadam moolana maa mother angeekaaram tho ippud naa vottu theesi gattu meedha pettanu — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 20, 2018

Jnanam vunna lawyerlani theesukokundaa avakaashalu raani @MsSriReddy type lawyerlani theesukovadam venuka thanaki lawyerla kanna yekkuva jnanam vundani dappu kottukovadam kosamaa? Just askinghttps://t.co/TVsI3G0Hmf — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 20, 2018

Ram Gopal Varma wonders the reason behind the actor's decision to take legal action in spite of giving a public apology for his role in the controversy.

In a series of tweets, the Power Star of Tollywood slammed the channels like TV 9, Mahaa News, ABN and Ram Gopal Varma while alleging their nexus with the Telugu Desam Party to defame him.

"My question to all the media channel heads 1. Would you dare to think of doing the some abuse to Sri CBN or Sri Lokesh? 2. Will you ever even think of telecasting abusive rants on opposition leader like yesterday ? 3. Will you ever attempt on Sri Balakrishna? But only "PawanKalyan" and his "aging & frail Mother"deserves such abusive rants and repeated telecasts, analysis & debates" So tel I me my dear Rich & Powerful Media Barons- why this special, exclusive treatment for me & my Old Mother?? ‏I forgot to tell you Sri.Lokesh calls this senior anchor known as Mr. Samba Siva rao (TV-5) ..affectionately as Uncle. Hon.ChiefMinister http://Sri.CBN Garu ,For these Channels "Legality of Prostitution" is more important than "Special category Status"; hence , most of the time is going for it. What is your priority Respected Sir, as you control the Media?" "‏Interesting fact,The current Dream team also has Mothers, sisters, Daughters , Daughter in laws and all the women. But their women are secured and safe but my Poor, frail, aging 70 year old mother had to get abused for their TRPs and political benefits. You all love & die for Shows which will get highest TRPS for your channels, right?? .. Good !!I will give the Mother of all Shows, [sic]" the actor wrote in multiple tweets.

SriniRaju the cool investor's share holders data . Rich and powerful can abuse anyone, they have the luxury. pic.twitter.com/XVD5x1EWe1 — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

I appeal to all jansainiks to be quiet and don't indulge in any violent acts..From tomorrow onwards SriniRaju is going to put a defamation case on me but you please restrain yourself. And I am also going for a long and powerful legal battle on these channel heads. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) April 20, 2018

Sri Reddy brought to light the issue of casting couch and sexual exploitation in the Telugu film industry. She hit national headlines when she stripped in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce protesting sexual exploitation and discrimination against local talent.

She upped the ante after being denied membership to Movie Artists Association and made sexual exploitation allegations against a few celebs including Abhiram Daggubati, the son of leading Telugu producer Suresh Babu. With the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission, the actors' guild agreed to give her membership and promised to set up a sexual harassment redressal forum for women.

Sri Reddy's movement gained momentum after 15 other junior artistes supported the cause and opened up on their stories on sexual harassment. However, the Power Star's advice to approach the police instead of going to public irked her, leading her to abuse him in public.