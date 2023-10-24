The fire on board an oil tanker off Sri Lanka’s coast brought under control with India’s help Close
The fire on board an oil tanker off Sri Lanka’s coast brought under control with India’s help

Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a proposal of offering visa-free entry for nationals from India and six other countries, Tourism Minister Harin Fernando said.

The minister said that the cabinet approved visa-free entry for travellers from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand as a pilot project till March 31, 2024, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sri Lanka
Sri LankaIANS

Sri Lanka's tourism industry aims to attract 2 million visitors in 2023, compared to the previous target of 1.5 million.

Tourism, as one of Sri Lanka's leading foreign exchange earners, has suffered a setback due to the Covid-19 pandemic and economic and political crises in the South Asian country.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read