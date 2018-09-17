Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in a must-win Group B encounter of Asia Cup 2018 at the Sheikh Zayed International Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Monday, September 17.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The third match of Asia Cup 2018 will start at 3:30 pm local time, 5 pm IST and 12:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

What to expect from the Group B tie

Sri Lanka need nothing less than a win to stay alive in the Asia Cup and avoid an embarrassing early exit.

Since losing to South Africa on the road in the 2016-17 season, the Islanders have been one of the worst-performing ODI sides, managing to win only one series in nine attempts.

They hit new lows in 2017 when they lost 3-2 to Zimbabwe at home before being whitewashed by India and Pakistan on the road.

Angelo Mathews' men haven't started the Asia Cup well as they succumbed a mammoth 137-run defeat to Bangladesh in the tournament opener on Saturday.

Despite comeback man Lasith Malinga picking up four wickets, the eighth-ranked ODI team let Mushfiqur Rahim score 144 and Bangladesh 261 before getting bowled out for 124.

Dilruwan Perera, who is in the side for his off-spin, was the top-scorer with 29 runs as the likes of Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Angelo Mathews struggled at the top of the order.

All-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Thisara Perera were woeful with both the bat and the ball on Saturday as Sri Lanka got off to a worst possible start.

Sri Lanka need to buckle up and buckle up quick.

The availability of mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya, who missed the opener against Bangladesh, is a big boost to the side. The Islanders also have the option of playing wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella in place of an all-rounder.

Rashid, Mujeeb threat for Sri Lanka

On the other hand, Afghanistan will be hoping not to let go of an opportunity to reach the Super Fours as a win against Sri Lanka today will ensure their progress.

Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will be key as the two spinners have found quite a lot of white-ball success in the recent past.

Probable playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (c), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga.

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Asia Cup 2018 TV Guide