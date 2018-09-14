Top Asian teams will battle for continental glory in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between September 15 and 28 at the Asia Cup, which returns to 50-over format after the only T20I edition of the tournament in 2016.

How to watch Asia Cup matches on TV, online in India

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Hindi and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India.

The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have been drawn in Group A alongside qualifiers Hong Kong. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan are part of Group B.

The much-anticipated India-Pakistan rivalry will resume after last year's Champions Trophy final, in which Sarfraz Ahmed's men thumped Virat Kohli's counterparts. The two teams will be facing in the marquee clash on September 19, a day after India begin their campaign against Hong Kong.

India will be without Kohli as the 29-year-old has been rested after the recently-concluded tour of England. In his absence, Rohit Sharma will be leading the defending champions' title charge.

The five-time champions are the most successful team in the history of the competition but they haven't won a title in the ODI format since 2010.

Rohit's men will be keen on ending the drought but will face a stiff challenge from Pakistan, who are used to playing in the UAE — their home base away from home.

Tournament format

Each team will play the other two teams in their group in a single-legged round robin format and the top two sides at the end of it will progress to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

The four teams will play against each other once in the Super Four stage and two top-placed teams will progress to the final, which will be played in Dubai on September 28.

Venues

Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Sheikh Zayed International Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Tournament schedule

(All matches will begin at 5 pm IST, 3:30 local time, and 12:30 pm BST.)

Group stages

Date Match Group Venue September 15, Saturday Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka B Dubai September 16, Sunday Pakistan vs Hong Kong A Dubai September 17, Monday Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan B Abu Dhabi September 18, Tuesday India vs Hong Kong A Dubai September 19, Wednesday India vs Pakistan A Dubai September 20, Thursday Afghanistan vs Bangladesh B Dubai

Super Fours

Date Match Venue September 21, Friday Group A winner vs Group B runner-up Dubai September 21, Friday Group B winner vs Group A runner-up Abu Dhabi September 23, Sunday Group A winner vs Group A runner-up Dubai September 23, Sunday Group B winner vs Group B runner-up Abu Dhabi September 25, Tuesday Group A winner vs Group B winner Dubai September 25, Tuesday Group A runner-up vs Group B runner-up Abu Dhabi

Final on September 28

Full squads

Afghanistan squad

Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Shahzad, Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shenwari, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Yamin Ahmadzai

Bangladesh squad

Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Ariful Haque, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehedy Hasan, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Hider Rony, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque

Hong Kong squad

Anshuman Rath(c), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Cameron McAulsan, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Arshad Mohammad, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur, Scott McKechnie, Tanveer Ahmed, Tanwir Afzal, Waqas Khan, Aftab Hussain

India squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, K Khaleel Ahmed

Pakistan squad

Sarfraz Ahmed(c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Mohammad Amir

Sri Lanka squad

Angelo Mathews(c), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Malinga, Niroshan Dickwella

Asia Cup 2018: How to watch on TV