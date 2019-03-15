Fans of S Sreesanth are all in a state of ecstasy after Supreme Court ordered the BCCI to cancel the life ban of Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the match-fixing scandal. The Supreme Court also asked the cricket board to reconsider Sreesanth's punishment within the next three months. It should be also noted that the court rejected Sreesanth's request that he should not be punished by any means, as he was acquitted in the spot-fixing case.

In the wake of these new developments, Bhuvaneswari, Sreesanth's wife said that the cricketer has finally got justice. In a recent interaction with media, Bhuvaneswari revealed that she is quite happy about the fact that the honourable Supreme Court has revoked the life ban of her husband.

"Thank you so much for praying. I am very happy with the Supreme Court decision. The ban has been revoked. Finally, he has got justice. I now really hope that BCCI too will do justice to him. Supreme Court had given three months time to decide the quantum of the punishment. So I hope they do the justice, and you all again pray for us," said Bhuvaneswari during the talk.

Bhuvaneswari also revealed that Sreesanth is regularly practising to make a strong comeback to the cricket field. She added that the cricketer was injured on his forehead around three months back while practising.

After Supreme Court revoked the life ban, Sreesanth admitted that he is already aged 36, and he has only four or five years remaining in International cricket. However, Sreesanth admitted that it is pretty difficult to get into the Kerala cricket team due to heavy competition. He added that he will play cricket one day or the other, and made it clear that he has been vigorously practising for the past six months. During the talk, Sreesanth also revealed that he will try to play the Scottish League in the near future.