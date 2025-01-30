Jasleen Royal's opening performance at Coldplay concert in Mumbai drew massive flak. Several social media users took out the clippings of her performance and trolled her on her singing skills on social media. Not just the audience and social media users; Bollywood celebs too slammed the singer and questioned her talent.

Amid all the criticism and hate, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani singer, Sreerama Chandra has come out in support of Jasleen. He congratulated Royal for bagging such a big opportunity and then reasoned that no singer would ever say no to such opportunity. He added that the whole reason she was offered to do this was because people were listening to her songs everywhere.

Sreerama Chandra shares his take

The Bigg Boss Telugu runner up further added that the people who loved her and listen to her songs on various platforms making it a hit can't complain about her singing skills now.

No singer would say no

"I am very happy for Jasleen that she got an opportunity like this and secondly it was a job that was offered to her and no matter what you are especially if you are a singer and a successful artist, and people are listening to your songs on Spotify that means people like you and love you so the same people cannot troll her for not doing a great job or not being as expected," he told ANI.

Sreerama further said that whether people liked it or not its their personal choice because she did the best she could.

Jasleen did her best

"Now, she was placed there for a certain reason and she did her best. That's the best that she delivered. So, whether people like her or not is their personal choice. But I don't think it is fair towards an artist to be trolled like that because no artist is going to say no to a big opportunity like that."

Prior to Sreerama; Vivek Agnihotri, Vishal Dadlani and Antara Mitra had slammed the singer directly and indirectly over her talent on social media.