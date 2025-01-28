Jasleen Royal's performance at Coldplay concert has evoked negative reactions not just from the audience and social media users but even celebs. People from the film industry have also lashed out at Jasleen over her opening performance at Chris Martin's show in the country. After Vishal Dadlani and Vivek Agnihotri, singer Antara Mitra has also shared strong worded post questioning talent vs virality.

Antara Mitra slams Jasleen

"I am shamelessly calling this out! Because someone from the same field should! I have an iron gut so I am doing it! Please, all you biggies out there making these decisions, my only request is to prioritize music over numbers," Malik had written sharing a picture of Jasleen from the concert.

What Vishal Dadlani and Vivek Agnihotri said

Vishal Dadlani had also taken to social media and without taking any names criticised Jasleen's singing. The music composer, singer had written, "I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you're doing is showing more people that the individual can't really sing. Sadly, the systems within labels in India aren't geared to promote the best we have. I've seen some clips, and my gosh... How embarrassing! For the country, the artiste, the public, and the scene."

Vivek Agnihotri had also lashed out at Royal and said that the audience sounded more melodious than her. He had also called Jasleen an 'Instagram generated singer'. "The audience is more sureela than these auto-tuned, Instagram-generated singers. Imagine if she didn't have followers on Instagram, would anyone have even allowed her to audition for a mohalla singing contest? Follower count over talent is the new norm."

Jasleen Royal did the opening performance at Coldplay concert in Mumbai. However, social media and the audience who had been the to show, weren't amused by her voice and singing style.