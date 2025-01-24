Over the past couple of days, there has been a lot of noise around Jasleen Royal's performance at the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. The 'Din Shagna Da' fame singer was chosen as the opening act for the mega-popular international band Coldplay, who were supposed to be performing in India after a very long time. Poignant names from the Indian music industry like Vishal Dadlani and Antara Mitra had called out Royal's singing skills right after the performance, and several netizens had also raised questions as to why she was chosen to open for the international band. 'Kashmir Files' director Vivek Agnihotri too has now shared his views on Royal's performance.

Agnihotri took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to share his opinions with his fans and followers online. The director shared a video of Jasleen's performance where she was heard singing 'Love You Zindagi' the title track of the Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dear Zindagi'. In the X post, Agnihotri not only dissed Jasleen for her performance but also said that the audience sounded better than her.

Vivek Agnihotri wrote, "The audience is more sureela than these auto-tuned, Instagram-generated singers. Imagine if she didn't have followers on Instagram, would anyone have even allowed her to audition for a mohalla singing contest?" He further added, "Follower count over talent is the new norm."

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 24, 2025

Earlier, Vishal Dadlani, too, had taken to his Instagram story to share his disdain for Jasleen performing as the opening act for Coldplay. The music director had spoken about how her performance was embarrassing for the country. Even though he deleted the story later and never mentioned Jasleen's name, netizens were quick to make Vishal's views go viral, and his fans and followers were quick in speculating that the post was intended for Jasleen.

"I'm really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you're doing is showing more people that the individual can't really sing, and that sadly, systemds within labels in India aren't geared towards really promoting the best we have. I've just seen some clips, and my gosh... How embarrassing! For the Country, the artiste, the public, as well as "the scene," wrote Vishal.

Antara Mitra, who has sung popular songs like 'Gerua' and 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' shared a video of Jasleen's performance on her Instagram and wrote, "I am shamelessly calling this out! Because someone from the same field should! I have an iron gut so I am doing it! Please all you biggies out there taking decisions of this level! My only request is please put music on top and then your number game."

Jasleen was heavily criticised by netizens as well, but she has chosen to avoid all of that and not respond to any negativity. She is also slated to open for Coldplay at their Ahmedabad concerts.