Director Sreenu Vaitla kick-started the shooting for Ravi Teja's upcoming Telugu movie Amar Akbar Antony (AAA) at Jennifer Lopez's palatial Hidden Hills mansion in Long Island, California, in the US.

Along with other cast and crew, Sreenu Vaitla left for the shoot of Amar Akbar Antony in the US on March 26.

He tweeted a photo featuring him at the airport and wrote: "Beginning of a new journey ..Leaving to U.S for the shoot of Amar Akbar Antony ! Need all your blessings .."

Beginning of a new journey ..Leaving to U.S for the shoot of Amar Akbar Antony ! Need all your blessings .. pic.twitter.com/KySyNVfWM9 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) March 26, 2018

The team of Amar Akbar Antony started its filming in the exotic locations of California from April 1. The director informed his Twitter followers: "First day of shoot in Newyork .Super excited to shoot in this amazing location.. am sure it will take you by surprise...will let you know the details shortly..!!"

Sreenu Vaitla took to Twitter on April 2 to share his excitement over shooting Amar Akbar Anthony in the palatial Hidden Hills mansion of Hollywood actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. He also shared a video, which shows the director walking out of $12.5-million mansion amid snowfall. This scene has surely stoked the interest of filmgoers, especially fans of mass maharaja Ravi Teja.

The director also said it was a dream-come-true moment. Sreenu Vaitla tweeted: "Been her craziest fan throughout my life..the heartthrob of millions ..the evergreen queen of pop ..and here I am Shooting right in her palatial mansion in Long Island .Dreams do come true ! My biggest fan moment @jlo #AAA."

Been her craziest fan throughout my life..the heartthrob of millions ..the evergreen queen of pop ..and here I am Shooting right in her palatial mansion in Long Island .Dreams do come true ! My biggest fan moment @jlo #AAA pic.twitter.com/PyGrnyVwR4 — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) April 2, 2018

Jennifer Lopez's Hidden Hills home is a 17,000-square-foot property she purchased with ex-husband Marc Anthony in 2010. This mansion boasts of luxe upgrades like a renovated kitchen, a revamped master bedroom, a pool with a spa, a recording studio, a gym, a 20-seater movie theater, a game room, a bar and a guest suite. It will be one of the attractions of Amar Akbar Antony.

Sreenu Vaitla and Ravi Teja have worked together in three films — Nee Kosam, Venky and Dubai Seenu — and have teamed for the fourth time in Amar Akbar Antony, which is being touted as a romantic action film.

The mass maharaja will be seen romancing Anu Emmanuel in it. The director's daughter launched the movie by clapping the board at the opening ceremony held March 7.

Sreenu Vaitla tweeted, "Very happy for the launch of my movie with my dear friends @RaviTeja_offl and @MythriOfficial .Thank you one and all for your blessings, and special mention to the people who have graced the occasion. And even more happier that my eldest daughter Aanandi has given the clap and my second daughter Aadhya has switched the camera on ..a small gesture for the respect given to all the women on this women's day."

And even more happier that my eldest daughter Aanandi has given the clap and my second daughter Aadhya has switched the camera on ..a small gesture for the respect given to all the women on this women's day . pic.twitter.com/WusiWojJDS — Sreenu Vaitla (@SreenuVaitla) March 8, 2018

Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Mohan Cherukuri, who had bankrolled films like Srimanthudu, Janatha Garage and Rangasthalam, are producing Amar Akbar Anthony under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

They tweeted: "Our next with Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl and @SreenuVaitla titled #AmarAkbarAnthony launched. @ItsAnuEmmanuel plays the female lead. A @MusicThaman Musical."