According to reports from Tamil media, popular actress Sreeleela has turned down a role opposite Tamil star Karthi in the film Sardar 2. The reason for her refusal is that the film was planned to feature two heroines. Sources suggest that Sreeleela prefers roles where she is the sole heroine even in Kollywood (Tamil cinema) and was not interested in sharing screen space with another actress.

Sreeleela's decision is understandable given her rising popularity in Tollywood (Telugu cinema). The actress aims to maintain her brand value in Kollywood by opting for solo heroine roles. Declining Sardar 2, which was recently launched as a two-heroine movie, is a strategic move for her career.

Sreeleela's recent Telugu release, Guntur Kaaram, was a commercial success. Her energetic dance performance with superstar Mahesh Babu in the song Kurichi Madathapetti gained significant acclaim globally. Sreeleela has showcased her excellent dancing skills in various Telugu movies, like Dhamaka and Skanda. Currently, she is promoting retail brands in Chennai earning well and waiting for a significant role alongside a major Tamil star.

The actress has previously worked with notable stars like Ravi Teja and Ram Pothineni. She also played a key role with Balakrishna in Bhagavanth Kesari. Working with big stars always benefits actresses in terms of visibility and career mileage.

Sreeleela's preference for solo heroine roles marks her desire to establish herself as a leading actress without having to share the spotlight with any other. This decision by the actress could help her secure more prominent and impactful roles in the future.