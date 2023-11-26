In the realm of stardom, actress Sreeleela finds herself at a crucial juncture, grappling with the aftermath of a less impactful role in her recent film 'Adhikesava.' The poorly-etched character, perceived as a mere glam prop, has left a dent in her ratings, prompting the actress to strategically navigate her career choices. A source reveals that Sreeleela, anticipating the fate of her role, chose not to actively promote the film, indicating a proactive approach towards safeguarding her rising stardom.

The actress rose to stardom with Dhamaka which released last year. It was her dance and energy that made her popular after whcih her manager made her sign close to 9 films with A-list heroes. Unfortunately, Ram Pothineni's Skanda was a disaster.

Following the success of 'Bhagavanth Kesari,' Sreeleela's trajectory demands careful consideration. While her role in 'Dhamaka' catapulted her to overnight stardom, the setback of 'Skanda' serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of the industry. The source emphasizes the importance of selective roles to secure and consolidate her position at the pinnacle of stardom.

Previously hailed as a dancing sensation, Sreeleela showcased her prowess in songs like 'Jinthak Chithaka' and 'Pulsar Bike' from 'Dhamaka,' and 'Ghandarbahi' in 'Skanda.' Positioned alongside elite dancers like Sai Pallavi and Keerthy Suresh, Sreeleela emerged as the new dancing queen.

Now, as she collaborates with industry giants like Pawan Kalyan in 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' and Mahesh Babu in 'Guntur Kaaram,' the focus shifts to maintaining her high ratings and strategic choices. The source suggests that, moving forward, Sreeleela should consolidate her position by opting for projects with established superstars, ensuring her continued ascent to the top echelons of Tollywood. The actress faces the challenge of balancing her rising popularity with judicious role selections, a critical factor in navigating the competitive landscape of the film industry.