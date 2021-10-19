South Korean survival drama Squid Game is now one of the most popular series on Netflix, and according to the latest updates, it has emerged as the most-watched show ever streamed on the OTT platform. The series released on September 17 succeeded in impressing audiences with its gripping storyline, mindblowing visuals, and engaging narrative. As the world is praising Netflix for streaming such a thrilling series, a section of Pakistani viewers are not happy with Squid Game due to one particular character.

Anupam Tripathi and his character as a Pakistani immigrant

In Squid Game, Indian actor Anupam Tripathi played the role of Ali Abdul, an undocumented Pakistani migrant worker in South Korea. Even though the portrayal of Ali Abdul by Tripathi received positive acclaim from all corners, a section of Pakistani viewers are dissastisfied about the fact that an Indian actor was roped in to play the role of character who hails from Pakistan.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Wadoodsanjrani wrote, "it's so frustrating to see Pakistani characters in big TV series being played by Indian actors. Why can't these productions cast original Pakistani actors for such roles?"

A good show but It’s so frustrating to see Pakistani characters in big TV series being played by Indian actors. Why can’t these productions cast original Pakistani actors for such roles?.#SquidGames #Netflix — Wadoodsanjrani (@SanjraniWadood) October 10, 2021

Another user alleged that the makers of Squid Game roped in a non-Muslim to play the role of a Pakistani Muslim character in the series.

The Pakistani charecter 'Ali' in squid game is played by an indian actor who isn't even muslim? pic.twitter.com/zubeatzprD — Ayesha (@penggggirl) October 7, 2021

"Being pakistani myself, i am kind of disappointed that they cast an indian actor for a paki character in squid game instead of just casting a paki actor,or better yet, made modifications to his character so he could be indian cuz tbh it feels like a slap in the face," wrote another Twitter user.

Squid Game: One of the best series ever released in Netflix

Netflix is known for streaming some of the most impeccable series like Stranger Things and Money Heist. However, upon the release of Squid Game, it broke all viewership records, and emerged as the most popular show ever streamed by the OTT giant.

The series portrays the story of 456 people who are financially shattered. At one point in time, they get a chance to earn a whopping sum of money by playing child games. However, if they lose any of the games, the result will be their death.