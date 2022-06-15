Netflix is all set to bring Squid Game as a reality show with 456 players. The Korean thriller that swept away all the awards this season, is one of the most-watched series all over the world. Breaking all records, Squid Game has turned into a cult of sorts. And now, Netflix has announced the reality game show in the same format for the mammoth prize money of $4.56 million.

All about the reality game show

Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV revealed that the show will be named -Squid Game: The Challenge. Variety report states that the game show would be a ten-part reality show. And the contestants would be put through similar situations and scenarios. The game show and the rounds would be made "to test their strategies, alliances and character as others are eliminated around them."

The fierce competition

"Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang's captivating story and iconic imagery. We're grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix's vice president.

The statement further said, "Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real-world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end."