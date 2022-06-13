Netflix has officially confirmed the return of Squid Games season 2. A brief teaser has also been shared online leaving the fans intrigued. Netflix's thriller series won numerous awards has been rated as one of the most popular and most-watched shows on the streaming platform ever.

What the makers revealed

"Red light... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!" Netflix wrote while dropping the teaser. "It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year. But it took 12 days for 'Squid Game' to become the most popular Netflix series ever. As the writer, director and producer of 'Squid Game,' a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show," creator, writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-Hyuk wrote.

The statement also gave a sneak peek into what is to be expected from the next season. It revealed that protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and antagonist Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will return for the next season. The makers revealed that Squid Games was Netflix's biggest TV show ever. It also clocked in 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first few weeks of the show being premiered. One can expect more gore, violence, drama and thrill in the next season.

Awards won

Outstanding Action Performance as a Stunt Ensemble, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series were the awards lifted off by the team at the Screen Actors Guild awards.