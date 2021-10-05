In general, violent thriller sci-fi game films keep the audience on the "edge of their seats" while the story unfolds to a climax. The public continues to adore iconic films such as The Hunger Games, The Purge, and Blade Runner and OTT platforms have returned with another round of suspenseful and emotional films.

IB Times India presents you with the top five thriller sci-fi game movies:

Squid Games

Squid Game has become a worldwide hit in the two weeks after its Netflix debut. Hwang Dong-hyuk is the director of this sensational series. Squid Game is a South Korean television survival drama series.

Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung feature in this film.

In Squid Game, a group of 456 individuals who are in debt and needy are enticed into a violent survival game in which they may earn 45.6 billion Korean won ($39 million) if they win a series of six rounds.

What's the catch? They die if they are defeated.

The games are basic, and the participants grew up playing them. The combination of joyful child's play and brutal murders gets spectators hooked up. There's also a nostalgic element.

The show's genre isn't new, but the graphics and characters are. It is still the most popular movie on Netflix amongst Indian audiences.

Mr Jeff Bezos was moved by the show and tweeted about it "Reed Hastings, Ted Sarandos, and the Netflix crew consistently get it right. Their internationalization approach is not simple, but they are succeeding "He praised it as both inspirational and impressive."

Sweet home

Netflix Streaming Sweet Home is based on the same-named Naver webtoon. Lee Eung Bok directs this Korean horror, drama, science fiction, and supernatural film.

Cha Hyun Soo relocates after an accident kills his family. Strange occurrences in his residence and around Korea soon disrupt his peaceful life. Hyun Soo and his neighbours fight to live as humans turn into monsters.

Despite the fact that just one season has been published sweet home received five prizes at the Asian Academy of Creative Arts' 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards.

The way they construct the plot by presenting the individuals one by one, while simultaneously introducing the unexplained outbreak of emergency, hooks you into the film.

Additionally, they focus on all people and their most intimate backstories, which illustrates how everyone is simply living their own unique life/obstacles. Along the process, there is a rollercoaster of emotions.

Designers from films like The Avengers and Avatar, as well as TV shows like Game of Thrones and Stranger Things, were hired for Sweet Home.

Panic

Amazon Prime Video Streaming This American adolescent drama is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Lauren Oliver.

Each summer, graduating seniors put their lives on the line by participating in a series of challenges that require them to confront their darkest fears in order to earn life-changing money. Anyone is welcome to play. There can be only one winner.

This show had it all -- romance, drama, and mystery. It has realistic characters, thrilling plots, and evil lurking in unexpected places.

It has a great storyline and well-developed characters. If you're tired of watching the same old male protagonist, this series is for you.

The series stars Olivia Welch, Mike Faist and Jessica Sula in lead roles.

Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland is a 2020 Japanese science fiction suspense-thriller drama directed by Shinsuke Sato that is streaming on Netflix.

The series stars Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya as allies trapped in an abandoned Tokyo.



Alice in Borderland is a mental and physical hot mess. It chronicles the journey of an idle gamer and his two friends as they discover themselves replica of Tokyo. They will have to participate in deadly games in order to stay alive in this wasteland.

It has a 7.7 rating on IMDb and an 83% rating on Rotten tomatoes

One of those programs that aren't based on a superhero. The graphics and fun aspects of Alice in Borderland make it worth seeing.

It's a terrific live-action show that stays on topic and includes character backstories. The suspense and the amazing acting keep you on the edge of your seat.

3%

The narrative is set in a dystopian future Brazil, with a world split among those who have and those who have not. The 3% are the lucky few who live in paradise, away from the destroyed mainland. The rest of the population struggles to survive. Every year, a group of 20-year-olds compete to get to the island paradise. Only 2 lucky people enter this privileged group. But first, they must pass the gauntlet.

3 per cent is a four-season Brazilian dystopian thriller television series produced by Pedro Aguilera and starring Joo Miguel and Bianca Comparato.

It is currently available on Netflix.