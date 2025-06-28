Squid Game is back with its third and final season. And from the reviews pouring in, it seems that the show has managed to leave the audience shocked with its finale. As soon as Squid Game landed on Netflix on June 27, dystopian horror show was quick to start trending. Fans watched the series overnight and were quick to drop in their reviews.

And from the looks of it, audience found the finale to be more brutal than season two. However, not everyone seemed impressed with the ending. Not just this, the show has also started a meme fest on the "annoying VIPs" and the "baby" that took it all! Let's take a look at the comments and the memes.

Reactions and memes

"Now that Squid Game is over, it's safe to say that Cho Sang-woo still remains the best-written character and the greatest antagonist in the series. He had the most depth out of anyone throughout the seasons. Underrated," wrote a user. "Glad that I'm not the only one who thought the ending SUCKS," another user commented.

this cgi ass baby is killing me #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/qpwclG37ni — ᛝ rye (@rksrye) June 27, 2025

Me watching the start of season 3 vs me watching the end. #SquidGame #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/P91ItNqK1Z — MK200034 (@MN456782) June 27, 2025

the concept of watching a show about people who die just to get mad every time someone dies #SquidGame3 #SquidGame #SquidGameS3 pic.twitter.com/ywJsq6hrem — julia ☂︎ ?? (@antag0nist4) June 27, 2025

"The real horror in Squid Game 3 wasn't the games. It was the VIPs speaking English. They were speaking English like it was their first day on Earth. And the Whole time i thought it was Grok, Meta AI and ChatGPT having a conversation," read a comment.

every time the VIP’s were on the screen #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/rfTD9kZ7In — crystal⁷ ୨ৎ (@enhyskiescafe) June 27, 2025

"i think the writers of #SquidGame3 should be sent into a mental evaluation place bc some of those deaths were just so.. " another comment read. "In my opinion, this ending sucked and felt like a cash grab for an american squid game," one more of the comments read.