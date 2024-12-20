Squid Game became a global sensation and swept away majority of the awards at all the award nights back in 2021. And now, after a wait of three years, the ace Korean survival series is back with season 2. Titled Squid Game 2: The Game Don't Stop, the show this time has a new anthem and what makes it extraordinary is the fact that it has been created by Malayali rapper Hanumankind, Kalmi and Parimal.

The electrifying rap anthem is one of the most unexpected and biggest crossovers. And also marks the first time an Indian artist has featured in a Korean drama series. Ever since the track has been dropped, social media has been going crazy over the lyrics, the soundtrack and the thrilling beats.

When and Where to Watch

The Korean drama will be available for watching from December 26, a day after Christmas. Squid Game 2 would be dropping on Netflix just like its previous season.

Squid Game was nominated for 13 awards at the Emmys, out of which it went on to clinch 6 awards. Lee Jung-jae, who plays the protagonist in the series, won the outstanding lead actor in a drama series. He also emerged as the first Asian man to win the award and the first to win it for a non-English show.

What to expect in season 2

While in season 1, it was just the story of survival; season 2 would be more in depth. The second season would have the protagonist try to put an end to the whole charade for the leaders and would also be seen giving advice to new contestants on survival skills.

"I think the most important thing is that season one was more of a linear telling of a story because it's the story about this character Gi-hun - why he joins Squid Game, what happens to him, what he does to become the winner and what happens to him after he wins the game. When it comes to season two, it is about this character Gi-hun, whose goal is to put an end to the game and the showdown between him and the Front Man, whose goal is to stop Gi-hun from ending the game," the director of the show had told Forbes.