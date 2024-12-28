After a wait for three long years, Squid Game season 2 is finally here! However, was the wait worth it? Netizens are not too sure. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk and starring Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Jin-wook, Park Sung-hoon, Lee Seo-hwan and others; the series landed on Netflix on December 26. And this is what social media has to say about the survival thriller.

Social media reactions

"From being the most hated villain in kdramas to being the most loved character in #SquidGame2 park sung hoon proved the insane acting range he has," wrote a social media user. "Gi-Hun should have learned from the first game not to trust a player with 001," another social media user commented.

"The most fucked up game of Rock, Paper, scissors you've ever seen," read a comment. "Season 2 would have never turnout that way if gi hun learned from never trusting an 001 again," another person commented.

"Can we also consider the fact that this is gong yoo's first time playing a psycho villain role??? and this is the material he's serving??? give him the best supporting actor award NOW," one more of the comments read. "Not as fast paced as the first season but a brilliant watch nevertheless," a person opined.

"Squid game makers know how to bring audience to watch the show by casting the hottest women known to mankind in every season & this time its player 380," a fan of the show commented.

"Boring ass ending. Can Netflix stop fucking around and actually finish their stories for once? #SquidGame2 and if my girl dies I will riot, only useful person in their team", "All I can say about squid game is they cast talented actresses but underutilized them big time. They slayed in whatever screentime they had", "me after watching #SquidGame2 ending at the cliffhanger and wasting 7 hours of my time only to get nothing in return" were some more comments on the series.