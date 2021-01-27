Robert Rodriguez, who created the original Spy Kids series, has returned for the upcoming reboot. He has plans of writing and directing the franchise, based on a family of super-secret agents.

Spyglass Media, which owns the "Spy Kids" film franchise, has also come on board. While Skydance will be working as the lead studio and be in control of the development and production of the new film, Spyglass Media has acquired the rights to reimagine the entire franchise along with Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre who will be a part of the project executive producers. The plot details are still on work.

The popular Spy Kids film franchise, which released in three parts, centred around Carmen and Juni Cortez (Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara), two young kids who are unaware that their parents (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) work for the Organization of Super Spies. Eventually, the children join their parents to hunt for mysterious activities which take place inside a Game Show and Islands. The films had been a commercial hit in the early 2000s for their digital graphic designs and content.

Box office collections

The first film had a gross collection of $147 million at the global box office in 2001. Following the success of the film, Spy Kids got two more sequels, The Island of Lost Dreams, and Game Over and 2011's All the Time in the World. All in all, the franchise has generated more than $550 million in its global collection.

The Island of Lost Dreams witnessed slightly older children who secretly take up a mission without informing their agencies, to after Juni gets wrongly accused by Gary Giggles as the traitor child. The version concluded when it got revealed that Gary's father had a role to play in it while attempting to control the whole world with a machine.

In Game Over, the father became a reformed man and helped Juni to get inside a game and rescue Carmen who was held as a hostage.