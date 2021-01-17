It's no secret that Priyanka Chopra is a global icon. The actor has been the talk of New York and Mumbai ever since she set foot in Hollywood. She returned to India as a TIME magazine influencer, People's Choice Awardee, a producer, and as the first woman to be the lead actress in an American television series.

While Priyanka has successfully slayed her way into Hollywood, her performances in the global space have not been as powerful as those compared to her Bollywood movies. As her recently produced film The White Tiger will be releasing soon worldwide, here are 10 fabulous performances by Priyanka Chopra, her non-Indian fans need to watch before The White Tiger.

Aitraaz

Priyanka Chopra playing the femme fatale in her early years as an actress had not only been shocking but also due to the reasons that scripts were hardly written in a manner where women were seen as the antagonist. Chopra played her role with ease and brilliance while being paired opposite Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar.

Fashion

Fashion not only established Priyanka Chopra as a powerful actress and Kangana Ranau as a supporting cast but also found prominence in the film.

Both of them had received the National Award in the category of the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress. The two actresses back then went on to become really good friends, before the latter started questioning her publicly for sharing her opinion on farmer's issue, and Greta Thunberg.

Both Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut bravely exposed the other side of the glamour world and what goes on with the women, behind the curtains of the fashion industry.

Don

Don was the remake of 1978 classic starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Priyanka Chopra had essayed the role of inspector Roma, who goes undercover to catch Don. Here again, she had shared the screen space with Kareena Kapoor for a short period of time, and added a lot of substance to her character, strong enough to continue her story in the sequel.

Kaminey

Within a counted number of shots, Priyanka Chopra managed to leave a lasting impact in Shahid Kapoor starrer film. She was innocent on the outside and a complex woman in the inside. Despite the fact that Vishal Bhardwaj's film gave more screen timing to Shahid Kapoor, but that didn't seem to bother PC. It's as if she knew that she can convince her message within a short period of time.

7 Khoon Maaf

7 Khoon Maaf was based on Ruskin Bond's written work. Our very own Piggy Chops played a woman who had been on an unending quest for love. She single-handedly headlined the film, with a little bit of effort from late actor Irrfan Khan. This was one of the films were the male characters would drop dead in no time.

Barfi

Barfi had been a pathbreaking film for Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Anurag Basu, and Indian cinema too. Although the Basu's creation had borrowed its screenplay and shots from various films of Hollywood such as The Notebook, films of Charlie Chaplin, Priyanka Chopra single-handedly managed to surprise us all. She had no qualms in parting ways with her glamorous modelled lifestyle and explore herself in a different character.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do, as a film had many faults of its own, but the women in the film undeniably managed to shine in their respective characters. Priyanka Chopra played Ayesha Mehra who kept hiding her feelings, to avoid a toxic encounter with her in-laws. For the longest time, she kept avoiding the mirror.

However, when she sat down in front of the mirror and looked at herself for the first time, (in the film), she finally stopped pretending and chose to face the fact that she was a part of a dysfunctional family and chose to end a relationship that wasn't meant to last.

Mary Kom

The biopic had PC playing the role of Olympic boxer who chose to earn her place in the world while raising children at home. The journey had been difficult but Priyanka chose to play the character with dedication.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani became a craze for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone duo. Although Priyanka Chopra played a supporting cast in the film she managed to impress the audience in her short presence.

In Bajirao Mastani she played Kashibai, a dutiful wife who keeps her self respect intact even when she learns of her husband's infidelity. PC effortlessly brought Kashibai's pain to live with her expressions of anger and grief and

What's Your Rashee?

Ignore everything about this film and only observe PC who is a sheer entertainer. While the plot gets immensely rigid, with excessive songs, PC keeps her roles alive as she switches to twelve different characters, representing twelve different women of separate horoscopes.

The film may not be astrologically correct about all the women but Priyanka surely gets entertaining in each of her characters. Within three hours she delivers a lot more but never exerts her exhaustion.