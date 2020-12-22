Actor and Producer Harman Baweja, who made his Bollywood in 2008, got engaged to wellness coach Sasha Ramchandani on Sunday. Harman's sister Rowena broke the news via social media. An adorable photo of the couple was shared by the actor's sister Rowena Baweja. In the photo, we get to see the couple flashing their widest smiles for the camera.

Sharing the same, Rowena captioned it, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can't wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja." The photo soon spread like wildfire on social media and wishes started pouring in for the couple.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra who are close friends to Harman also wished the couple. Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty also wished him good luck. Meanwhile, Rowena's friend and actor Sagarika Ghatge also showered wishes on Harman and Sasha as she wrote, "Congratulations Sasha and Harman."

Harman made his debut in Love Story 2050 in 2008 with Priyanka Chopra and also went on to do films like Victory, Dhishkiyaaon and Ashutosh Gowariker's What's Your Raashee. However, his films did not make much noise at the box office. Harman was also reportedly dating Priyanka Chopra for a brief period of time. Harman and Sasha's wedding will take place in 2021.