Global icon Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with her movie projects that have been pending since the last eight months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But PeeCee never fails to be well connected with fans and so the actress often keeps her fans engrossed by sharing her pictures with hubby Nick Jonas.

But this time she was spotted admiring and praising actor Rajkummar Rao picture with girlfriend Patralekha. Rajkummar had reposted a photo from his ladylove Patralekhaa's handle on social media. In the dreamy photo, Raj and Patralekhaa could not stop staring into each other's eyes, and this cute picture left netizens gushing over the two.

Not just netizens, even Priyanka could not resist dropping a sweet comment for Rajkummar and Patralekhaa on their photo. The gorgeous star seemed to be in complete awe of the star couple and her comment proved the same.

Priyanka wrote, "Cuties" on Rajkummar and Patralekhaa's photo and left fans in awe. Not just Priyanka, Tahira Kashyap also dropped a similar comment on the post. She wrote, "So cute."

On the work front, Rajkummar is currently shooting for his next with Kriti Sanon and Paresh Rawal in Chandigarh. Besides this, he will also be seen with Priyanka in The White Tiger.

The film is based on a book by the same name and is directed by Ramin Bahrani and produced by Mukul Deora, Ramin and Priyanka. It is slated to release on Netflix on January 22, 2021. The trailer also recently dropped on YouTube and fans could not stop raving about it.