2020, The year that changed everything. From the way we work to the way we see movies, a lot has evolved because of the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus. While this year taught us about the little things in life, it also made us understand the value of our loved ones. 2020 took us back to the simpler days without e-commerce, online food, malls, multiplexes, gyms etc. But thanks to the internet, we did not turn into early men and got to know about the inside life of our favourite celebrities through social media.

Though most of us were forced to face the unasked long-distance in our relationships, some of the Bollywood couples grabbed the opportunity and spent the long due quality time with their loved ones. Our social media was drooling with love, courtesy to Bollywood's lovebirds who have been honeymooning amid the lockdown. Away from shoots, schedules and paparazzi, these cuties moved in together and discovered the depth in their relationship.

Let's have look on the list of Bollywood couples who moved in together amid the lockdown:

1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

While Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been receiving a lot of hatred nowadays for being a star kid, it was not long back when the fans were drooling over their pictures when the lockdown began. As the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, Alia Bhatt was rumoured to be moved in with Ranbir Kapoor at his house. From going on a long walk to posting adorable pictures of their pet and lighting the Diya/candle together, the Bramhastra's leading Jodi gave out major couple goals. Ranbir and Alia both featured in a short film and stood by each other when Rishi Kapoor died.

2. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Arjun and Malaika are surely one of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood. Whether it is about the age gap or the fact that Arjun used to date Malaika's sister-in-law, or how adorable they look together, this couple sure knows how to make the headline. Amid the lockdown, Arjun and Malaika were first spotted on the day of Janta curfew contributing their bits. Later, Arjun shared the picture of a pie that was cooked by Malaika. While both of them were not really spotted again, they were rumoured to be spending quality time.

3. Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani

While Malaika and Arjun kept their love hidden amid the lockdown, her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani were opening spending quality time with each other, making fans miss their partners. Actor-Director-Producer Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia are ought to be one of the goofiest couples of Bollywood. Sharing an abode together during the lockdown, Giorgia also turned hair dresses for Arbaaz and shared a funny video if giving him a makeover.

4. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

While one has mastered the action genre on the big screen, the other revels in flaunting her bikini-bod. One of Bollywood's much-fancied couple, the fitness freaks have been making good use of the lockdown by being together. From sharing videos on birthdays to Disha's Tik Tok clip with Tiger's sister, all hinted that the Baagi 2 couple is hitting off wonderfully amid the lockdown. This, surely, is one couple that stays and slays together!

5. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

The two have been together for a long time now and are often found indulging in some subtle PDA on social media. This couple has also been making the most of the travel constraints and can be found cozying up to each other these days in the flat they share together. Gaining the tag of 'best boyfriend ever' Omerta fame also gave a makeover to his girlfriend.

6. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

This pair has never let the age difference between them affect their romance (which is evident from the lovey-dovey pictures they upload). While beau Rohman is now an integral part of Sush's family, the former beauty queen is also enjoying romantic bliss with the handsome hunk in the house they are sharing. Talk about pure love and Sushmita and Rohman are the perfect example of that. Not only they share adorable PDA moments, but also post inspiring couple yoga clips, that can make the fans go aww.

7. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

The two lovebirds often share pictures hanging out together, be it with their doggos, or the dishes they prepare for each other. The much-in-love couple has also been living together ever since being at home became the norm (not that we mind the PDA!).

8. Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain

Love is in the air and Student of the Year actress Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain, better known for being Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, are surely proving that right. Expressing her feelings in the sweetest way possible, Tara recently shared a special birthday post for her beau, stating 'Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours!'. To this, Aadar commented 'I love you', making our hearts melt. The lovebirds have reportedly been spending quality time amid the lockdown by moving in with each other. We wish we see another PDA-filled post from the happy couple.

9. Salman Khan - Iulia Vântur

The reigning king of Bollywood Salman Khan has also been seen spending some quality time with his latest love interest at his Panvel farmhouse. Apart from taking part in a charity drive, the pair were also seen horseriding in the superstar's lavish, and we may add picturesque estate.