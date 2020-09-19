Actress Lizaa Malik has spoken about the relationship that the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon shared. She has claimed that the duo was in love and happy to be together.

In an interview with the IANS, Lizaa Malik has recalled how she saw happiness in Sushant and Kriti's eyes at a birthday party. "The last time I met Sushant was some two and a half years back when he was with Kriti. It was during Kriti's birthday celebrations in a Bandra club. He was always a very charming, full-of-life guy, who would walk into a party and get a smile on people's face. We had a lot of common friends, like Mahesh Shetty," she is quoted as saying by the news agency.

According to Lizaa Malik, he was a fun-loving guy who has a good sense of humour and used to keep energy levels high.

On asking why Lizaa felt that they were in a relationship, she said, "When it is a public gathering and a birthday party, the host is always busy. So, Kriti was busy attending guests as it was a big party. I saw Sushant all charged up, dancing, getting a drink at the bar and socialising. They looked pretty happy and they were trying to be good hosts. Even if you're not going out loud, telling the world that 'oh, we are dating', one can see the spark."

"If somebody was playing the host with the actual host, there has to be something. We all knew that they were seeing each other, as much as they kept denying it," she continues.

Sushant and Kriti had worked together in Raabta in 2017. Well, they had neither confirmed nor denied the rumours of their relationship.

However, Sushant, later, fell in love with Rhea Chakraborty.