Karva Chauth is a famous festival celebrated in the northern part of India; on this day married women pray for their husband's longevity and good health. Women fast through the day and break their fast after seeing their husband's face and the moon. These days, a lot of men also fast for their wives. Although married women observe the fast, nowadays, many unmarried girls fast for their boyfriends or in the hope of finding a suitable husband.

As we know, Bollywood stars celebrate all the occasions and festivities with zeal and enthusiasm. Today on the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth celebs took to social media and shared how they are celebrating this day with their family. Owing to the pandemic this time stars seem to have kept a low profile.

Looking at their gorgeous Instagram pictures, all the B-town actress are looking beautiful in red saree, wearing vermillion (sindoor) and bangles and performing puja and breaking the fast by looking at the moon.

The add on this year is the mask that they have matched well with their traditional outfit.

Let's take a look at newlywed actors, unmarried actress and 90's queens who are celebrating the festival of love with utmost passion.

Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty at Sunita Kapoor's house

Every year, Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor invites B-town celebs for the Karva Chauth celebrations at her place in Mumbai. Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep, David Dhawan's wife Lalli, and Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana, Varun Dhawan's partner Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi, Krishika Lulla, Neelam Kothari, and others were seen offering puja at Sunita Kapoor's residence this year too.

Red is the colour of love, and B-town is painting the town red.

Shilpa Shetty shared the video of them performing Karva Chauth puja where they are exchanging thali. In another video that Shilpa shared, Shilpa is seen offering prayers to her husband Raj and looking at him and the moon with the sieve.

Earlier in the day, Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra had shared a Karwa Chauth-themed meme. "Happy Karva Chauth," Raj wrote with his post, which had two panels -- the first showed Shilpa looking at Raj through a strainer, the second showed the 'reality', with Shilpa imagining Raj's face to be food.

Sonali Bendre

Tahira Kashyap

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's writer-director wife Tahira Kashyap shared an image of her self-applied Mehendi. "Karva Chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. Wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago," she captioned her Instagram post.

Mira Rajput loves food more than Shahid, and she said she would try to fast next year.

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput admitted that she loves food much more than Shahid and in a social media post, she wrote she would try fasting again next year.

Kajol looks resplendent in red

Dressed in a simple bright red saree, Kajol looked resplendent as she posed for the capture. However, it was her funny caption that caught our attention. While sharing a set of photos, she wrote: "Hunger games series. Swipe for fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below )

1. Waiting for the moon with love n patience

2. Slowly losing it

3. Serial killer is happening

4. Agar khaana nahi Mila toh...

5. Hey Bhagavan aasman me Nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!!

Digital KC: Raveena Tandon breaks her Karva Chauth fast by watching hubby Anil through a sieve on Face Time

Raveena looked gorgeous in red as she celebrated the festival of love, Raveena shared a heartwarming post, "I fast for the happiness and health and long life, for my Mums,(mom and mamma,) my dad, my husband, my kids and their families. It's all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe. This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in Mumbai! #dalhousiediaries. For me, the holiest, purest, is the prayers for, my parents, my husband, my family, who enrich my life every day with love happiness. I pray and thank god for everything—happy #KarvaChauth.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Actors who celebrated their first Karwa Chauth

Newlyweds who celebrated their first Karva Chauth are Kajal Aggarwal and Neha Kakkar.

Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu on October, and this is her first Karwa Chauth.

Singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi on October 24. Neha shared the video of her first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh.

Unmarried actress who kept fast during Karva Chauth

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has always believed in fasting and celebrating Karwa Chauth. She had also said earlier that she loves dressing up, applying Mehendi, and celebrating the occasion. Reportedly, the actress had kept a fast for her boyfriend, Vicky Jain. The duo has also been posting cute pictures on their IG and fans are super-happy seeing them together.

Himanshi Khurana

Though not confirmed, rumors are rife that Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana has kept a fast for her boyfriend, Asim Riaz. The diva had posted a video of herself getting Mehendi done.

Asim commented on Himashi's picture wrote, "You look stunning, Himanshi."

TV actors who celebrated the festival of love

Power couples Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee and Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora Dhoopar and many other TV celebs celebrated the festival of love with their partners.