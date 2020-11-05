Karva Chauth is a famous festival celebrated in the northern part of India; on this day married women pray for their husband's longevity and good health. Women fast through the day and break their fast after seeing their husband's face and the moon. These days, a lot of men also fast for their wives. Although married women observe the fast, nowadays, many unmarried girls fast for their boyfriends or in the hope of finding a suitable husband.
As we know, Bollywood stars celebrate all the occasions and festivities with zeal and enthusiasm. Today on the auspicious occasion of Karva Chauth celebs took to social media and shared how they are celebrating this day with their family. Owing to the pandemic this time stars seem to have kept a low profile.
Looking at their gorgeous Instagram pictures, all the B-town actress are looking beautiful in red saree, wearing vermillion (sindoor) and bangles and performing puja and breaking the fast by looking at the moon.
The add on this year is the mask that they have matched well with their traditional outfit.
Let's take a look at newlywed actors, unmarried actress and 90's queens who are celebrating the festival of love with utmost passion.
Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty at Sunita Kapoor's house
Every year, Anil's wife Sunita Kapoor invites B-town celebs for the Karva Chauth celebrations at her place in Mumbai. Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep, David Dhawan's wife Lalli, and Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana, Varun Dhawan's partner Natasha Dalal, Shilpa Shetty, Rohit Dhawan's wife Jaanvi, Krishika Lulla, Neelam Kothari, and others were seen offering puja at Sunita Kapoor's residence this year too.
Red is the colour of love, and B-town is painting the town red.
Our customary photo with the KC gang... after our puja and katha. Have to say this year was different, but we all got tested and were negative ?, a prerequisite to attend but appreciated by us all. Thank you, @kapoor.sunita, for having us over and always being the bestest host. Love you. Happy Karva Chauth, ladies. ~ @maheepkapoor @bhavanapandey @laali_dhawan @jaanvidhawan @reemakarnani @natashadalal88 @neelamkotharisoni @krishikalulla . . . . . #KarvaChauth #friends #friendslikefamily #tradition #gratitude #love
Shilpa Shetty shared the video of them performing Karva Chauth puja where they are exchanging thali. In another video that Shilpa shared, Shilpa is seen offering prayers to her husband Raj and looking at him and the moon with the sieve.
Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie ❤️???? Happy Karva Chauth!?? . . . . . #KarvaChauth2020 #husbandandwife #partners #bestfriends #blessed #gratitude #family
Earlier in the day, Shilpa's husband, businessman Raj Kundra had shared a Karwa Chauth-themed meme. "Happy Karva Chauth," Raj wrote with his post, which had two panels -- the first showed Shilpa looking at Raj through a strainer, the second showed the 'reality', with Shilpa imagining Raj's face to be food.
To all you wonderful ladies out there and the caring men wishing you a Happy Karva Chauth. Make sure you drink plenty of water to see you through the day. Men try fasting with your wife it saves you from their hanger spells ? brings equality and above all increases the Love ❤️ 11 years and fasting ??! #Love #gratitude #wife #karvachauth #rajfuntra
Sonali Bendre
Happy Karwa Chauth to those celebrating ❤️ I have always found rituals and traditions like these to be very comforting. In my sphere of things, they are in many ways a bridge between the old and the new ways of thinking and living. Rather than be averse and antipathetic, I have always looked at how to evolve and adapt for a more harmonious way of life. Every year, I celebrate Karwa Chauth with my family and friends. This ritual brings a new colour to my relationships, especially with my mother-in-law. It's become a tradition to celebrate it together and I actually look forward to the day and what it entails, especially when we all come together. For me, it’s about this sisterhood we have created, being grateful for the beautiful bond my husband and I share and of course the opportunity to be pampered throughout the day. Do what makes you happy!
Tahira Kashyap
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana's writer-director wife Tahira Kashyap shared an image of her self-applied Mehendi. "Karva Chauth in times of corona! Honestly had set out to make snowflakes (paucity of time leads to this kind of self art) until someone pointed out why would you make coronavirus!! Now blame it on my skills or mind being clouded constantly by this stupid virus. Wishing you all a very happy corona free #karvachauth #gocoronago," she captioned her Instagram post.
Mira Rajput loves food more than Shahid, and she said she would try to fast next year.
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput admitted that she loves food much more than Shahid and in a social media post, she wrote she would try fasting again next year.
Kajol looks resplendent in red
Dressed in a simple bright red saree, Kajol looked resplendent as she posed for the capture. However, it was her funny caption that caught our attention. While sharing a set of photos, she wrote: "Hunger games series. Swipe for fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below )
Hunger games series . Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below ) 1. Waiting for the moon with ❤️n patience 2. Slowly losing it 3. Serial killer is happening 4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh.... 5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!!
Digital KC: Raveena Tandon breaks her Karva Chauth fast by watching hubby Anil through a sieve on Face Time
Raveena looked gorgeous in red as she celebrated the festival of love, Raveena shared a heartwarming post, "I fast for the happiness and health and long life, for my Mums,(mom and mamma,) my dad, my husband, my kids and their families. It's all your faith and your good vibrations that send out into the universe. This is the first time Anil and my kids not here with me to help me do the prayer and break my fast, missing all in Mumbai! #dalhousiediaries. For me, the holiest, purest, is the prayers for, my parents, my husband, my family, who enrich my life every day with love happiness. I pray and thank god for everything—happy #KarvaChauth.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover
Happy Karwachauth ❤️? Last year #karwachauth memories. We literally chased the moon and broke our fast on the street as we had a family dinner planned post the ritual. Things I make @iamksgofficial do:) and he always encourages my enthusiasm in everything❤️ We both fast together each year ... another day to celebrate togetherness and our love ❤️ I love... love ❤️ #monkeylove
Actors who celebrated their first Karwa Chauth
Newlyweds who celebrated their first Karva Chauth are Kajal Aggarwal and Neha Kakkar.
Kajal Aggarwal married Gautam Kitchlu on October, and this is her first Karwa Chauth.
Singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi on October 24. Neha shared the video of her first Karwa Chauth with hubby Rohanpreet Singh.
Unmarried actress who kept fast during Karva Chauth
Ankita Lokhande
Ankita Lokhande has always believed in fasting and celebrating Karwa Chauth. She had also said earlier that she loves dressing up, applying Mehendi, and celebrating the occasion. Reportedly, the actress had kept a fast for her boyfriend, Vicky Jain. The duo has also been posting cute pictures on their IG and fans are super-happy seeing them together.
Himanshi Khurana
Though not confirmed, rumors are rife that Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana has kept a fast for her boyfriend, Asim Riaz. The diva had posted a video of herself getting Mehendi done.
Asim commented on Himashi's picture wrote, "You look stunning, Himanshi."
TV actors who celebrated the festival of love
Power couples Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee and Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora Dhoopar and many other TV celebs celebrated the festival of love with their partners.