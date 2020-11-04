Karwa Chauth is one of the most celebrated festivals of India. On this day, women across the country observe a day-long fast for their husbands and break their fast only after the first sighting of the moon. With changing times, a lot of husbands have also started to keep fast for their wives' health and longevity.

As per the rituals, both husband and wife, dress up in the evening and prepare for the puja and break their fast after seeing the moon.

Today, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, popular television actor Shefali Jariwala in an exclusive conversation with IBTimes candidly spoke about celebrating the auspicious festival with her husband, Parag Tyagi.

This time owing to the pandemic, how are you celebrating Karwa Chauth with your hubby Parag?

It is nice that the festive times have begun. It's been months since we have been under house arrest and now as the festive season has started, it is bringing a lot of happiness. We will be celebrating the festival together. I fast for Parag every year, and he also fasts with me. Owing to the pandemic, we will keep a low-key affair. We will be celebrating the festival at home only. Every year we used to go out for dinner after we finished our puja and the moon was out, but this time we will spend time together at home and eat home-cooked food.

What is the significance of Karwa Chauth!

It's tradition, and this is, something that my mother in law has been for years her mother in law also did, and I am also carrying my traditional forward. So this is the significance of Karwa Chauth for me. I am always praying for a long and healthy life of Parag. Many people don't do Karwa Chauth, and their husbands are hale and hearty. And for me, its more of traditional family values that I have to take forward.

What did Parag gift you?

Last year he gave me a ring. I am sure this year too, and he will be gifting me something, exquisite, as he knows that I am fond of pieces of jewellery.

On the work front

Kaanta Laga Girl, Shefali Jariwala, better was seen in Bigg Boss 13. Shefali is currently basking in the success of her recently released song ' Hoton Pe Bass Tera Naam Hai'with Mika Singh.