Karwa Chauth is one of the most prominent festivals of India. On this day, women across the country observe a day-long fast for their husband and break their fast only after the first sighting of the moon. With these changing times, even men have started keeping fast for the long lives of their wives.

Women apply Heena on their hands as it's considered auspicious; most of them even dress up like brides. If you are a Bollywood movie buff, you must be very much aware of one of the most auspicious ritual, Sargi, wherein the mother-in-law sends dry fruits, fruits and other savouries to their daughter-in-law.

Both husband and wife, dress up in the evening and prepare for the puja and break their fast after seeing the moon.

Today, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, popular television actor Balraj Syal in an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India spoke about celebrating his first Karwa Chauth this year with his wife, Deepti Tuli.

Excerpts from the interview:

Was it love marriage or arrange a marriage for you?

It was love cum arrange a marriage for me. I met her, and we started liking each other, One day I proposed her for marriage. And we decided to tell our parents about it. So I don't know whether its an arrange marriage r love marriage. All I can say we are happily married right now.

Do you also fast for Karwa Chauth?

This is our first Karwa Chauth, and as we are away from our family, we called up my mom and penned down everything that is needed for the ritual and puja. I can't fast, and my wife will be fasting.

What is the significance of Karwa Chauth for you?

My excitement for the festival goes back in the day when I was a kid, and all the females in my house used to observe fast. As a kid, I loved the idea of getting up early in the morning and binge on to festive delicacies, so I would get up at 4, with my mom eat everything and then late afternoon I would break the fast as I couldn't stay hungry for long. Therefore I won't be fasting for my wife as I don't want to break the fast in the middle of the day.

What are you planning to gift your wife for her first Karwa Chauth?

I'm the biggest gift for her (laughs). We were supposed to go on a vacation but owing to the pandemic we couldn't. Moreover, If your wife wants something, she will ask you directly or indirectly. Throughout the day, I will be with her. I want to make her feel special as its her first Karwa Chauth.

For the unversed, actor and comedian Balraj Syal married singer Deepti Tuli in a private ceremony on August 7 in Jalandhar.