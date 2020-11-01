Pouplar actress Kriti Kharbanda is known for her work in Kannada, Hindi and Telugu language films. After beginning her career as a model, Kharbanda made her acting debut in 2009 with the Telugu film. The talented actress has carved a niche for herself in the movies like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Paaglapanti and many more.

The actress is basking in the success of her recently released film on the web Taish on Zee 5. Kriti's character is appreciated by the fans and critics, respectively.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, Kirti Kharbanda spoke at length about working with Bijoy Nambiar, opened up about her relationship with Pulkit Samrat and fears of shooting amid the pandemic and more.

Experts from the interview:

Taish has got a commendable response, was the film initially supposed to release in theatres?

We shot the film last year and we were planning for a theatrical release, owing to the pandemic the only option we had was to release the film on an OTT platform. Taish is extremely special for me. Firstly it's a Bijoy's film and secondly, no one has seen me playing a serious character like this before.

On Bijoy recommending her name for the film 'Karwaan.'

Bejoy and I go back a long way. He is the reason I was cast in the film Karwaan. He recommended my name for the film Karwaan and that's how I got a small role in the film. Talking about Taish my role as Arfa is very close to my heart, I was desperate to play a challenging role like this. I have been part of so many films in the past be it Shaadi Mein Zarroor Aana, Housefull 4 but Taish is something that challenges me as an actor. She is one character that I would like to be in real life.

On what basis do you select a script?

I always select a script that is real and what I can watch as a viewer. That's why I am selective about what I do. For instance, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana was so real. Housefull was so much fun. And as a viewer, I have watched Housefull and Golmaal series. And even if I wasn't a part of Taish I would have watched the film. In fact, Arfa is one role that I wanted to do from a long time, I am sure after seeing my performance, people will take me seriously as an actor.

How was it sharing screen space with Pulkit?

I have known Pulkit for a long time, he is a fantastic co-star and that's why we are together. And I have worked with him in the past. For me, Pulkit is like every other co-star. When I go to the film set I may not necessarily know that actor or the actor might not know me, In Taish, I am opposite Jim and I had never met Jim we did reading together, we got to know each other and he is such a pleasure to work with. Sanjeeda is a fabulous actor. Pulkit is very passionate about his work, I know how kicked he was for Tiash, Harsh was so driven and easy to work with, and as its a Bejoy Nambiar film, the name speaks for itself. While shooting I got to spend time with Pulkit, seeing him perform and I'm so proud that he is done so well. In fact, all of us have worked extremely hard.

On social media posts with Pulkit Samrat

Like my social media says, it was amazing and personally it was great. As far as my relationship goes, whatever is out there is out there, Jitna mein comfortable hoon utna mein social media pe dika Sakti hu, and the rest is my personal space which I would like to keep it with myself.

Professionally how did you utilise your lockdown time?

Professionally I was reading scripts, watching work. I spend my time working on my craft.

Are you scared of shooting during the pandemic?