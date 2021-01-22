Daniel Craig's latest James Bond film, No Time To Die had earlier been pushed back several times due to the coronavirus pandemic that had created new protocols for theatres across the globe. The James Bond film has been pushed back yet again this year from April 2021 to October 2021.

At present Hollywood films are facing numerous delays and this shift of the latest James Bond film is likely to spark another wave of big-budget, star cast films that failed to release on the given date.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time To Die marked the 25th version in the iconic spy franchise of the 007 investigator. The film had been on hold for the longest time since actor Daniel Craig had been sceptical about his return in the titular role. According to a 2018 report on mirror.com, Craig had been offered a whopping amount of $50 million for his role in No Time To Die.

Last year, No Time To Die had become the first project from the American film industry to become an 'on-hold' project due to the coronavirus pandemic. Various other projects such as Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, Tenet, had to shift their release dates.

No Time To Die had marked Daniel Craig's final performance as 007. The film also stars, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes and Christoph Waltz, Rami Malek, Ana de Armas and Lashana Lynch.

Meanwhile, a major joke has started making round on social media where netizens said that No Time To Die probably shifted its release date to avoid competition from Bollywood star Salman Khan's film Radhe.