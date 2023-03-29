For a while now, there has been a strong buzz of something brewing between Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya. And now with a latest picture of the Laal Singh Chadha actor, the rumours seems more than just a wild speculation. A picture of Naga posing with the chef in London has caught everyone's eye. Reason? Sobhita Dhulipala in the background.

The picture is from London and the chef shared the details, along with geo-tagging it while sharing the pic. Many on social media were quick to spot Sobhita in the background and dropped heart and love emoji on the picture. Prior to this, the Made in Heaven actress was said to have been spotted at Naga's under construction Jubilee Hills home often.

Naga Chaitanya was married to Citadel actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation in a joint statement on social media in October 2021. The two had made the announcement right before their fourth wedding anniversary.

Naga Chaitanya's reaction to divorce

"We both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns and there's nothing else. I mean I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases and I'm still attached to it," Naga Chaitanya had told Pinkvilla in an interview.