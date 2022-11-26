South superstar Naga Chaitanyais rumoured to be dating 'Maid in Heaven' actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The speculations around their alleged affair started doing the rounds in media earlier this year. However, none of the two has confirmed that they are with each other but fans have been shipping them together for quite some time now.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala on a holiday?

Amid such strong dating rumours, now an unseen photo of the two has surfaced online that has left the fans quite surprised. The viral picture of the rumoured couple was curated by several fan pages on social media. The picture showed Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala twinning in black outfits.

Take a look at the photo here:

However, if you take a close look at the image, it's absolutely clear that the photo of the two stars has been edited and photoshopped to look as if they are posing together. Following this, the netizens have reacted to the doctored picture.

Sobhita's wedding photo surprise

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Sobhita's social media post had raised eyebrows as some were surprised to see her 'wedding' photos. Taking to her Instagram, Sobhita shared photos where she was dressed up in wedding attire. A mystery man was also seen walking next to her with people on either side showering them with flower petals. In other images, the 'Ponniyin Selvan I' actress was seen holding hands with the mystery man and in another photo, they lovingly gazed into each other's eyes. However, the truth was something else as Sobhita is not really married yet.

The images were from a photoshoot and she revealed the information in the caption. She wrote, "Dynamic and refined, Dubai houses a tasteful tableau of escapades that delights one and all - Golden beaches, sun-soaked skylines, breathtaking venues and world-class service are just some of the reasons why this stunning city is perfect to commemorate everything from the last few days of your singlehood, the revered occasion of your nuptials, to your happily ever after. If you're looking for more reasons to pick this city as your wedding destination, then head to Vogue.in, for I have joined hands with @vogueindia and @visit.dubai to create an all-inclusive guide that details all that Dubai has to offer (sic)."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya was previously married to superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They co-starred in films like 'Manam', 'Majili', 'Ye Maaya Chesave' and 'Autonagar Surya'. In 2017, the couple got married and announced their separation on social media in a joint statement in October last year.