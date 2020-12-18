Twitter shared its revamped verification policy a week after it announced its plans to verify users in 2021.
The company in the blog said that the verification process would begin in January 2021. Twitter will start accepting requests from users for verification three years after it discontinued the process.
The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.
The six types of account that Twitter would start assigning blue badge to are:
- Government, Companies
- Brands and Non- Profit Organizations
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Activists, Organizers, and Other Influential Individuals
Rules and regulations for Sports and gaming accounts:
Accounts of professional sports leagues, teams, rostered athletes, and coaches listed on the official team website with a link to the account, or in sports data services such as Sportradar may be verified, as may those of athletes participating in global competitions such as the Olympics and Paralympics.
Official team pages of club and collegiate teams may also be verified. We will not verify amateur athletes who compete at the collegiate level (or lower) nor in official minor leagues unless they meet the criteria for influential individuals verification below.
Accounts of professional esports leagues, teams, rostered players, and coaches listed on the official team website or who have 3 or more featured references within the 6 months prior to applying in news outlets such as Kotaku, Polygon, or IGN may be verified. Official accounts for game titles and related accounts may also be verified.