In just 4 weeks, the fights between Splitsvilla 12 contestants have gotten murkier than ever before. In the dome session, we saw how a fiery scuffle broke out between Ankush and Bhavya which led Rannvijay Singha to fire shots at Ankush asking him to stay within his limit. And now, Soundarya and Bhavya, who felt betrayed by Aahanna, would be taking their fight to a next level.

In tonight's episode of MTV Splitsvilla 12, Soundarya and Bhavya would be throwing Aahanna's luggage out of the villa asking her to get out of the show.

Later, Aahanna can be seen getting teary-eyed in front of Sunny Leone and Rannvijay and would be narrating the entire incident to them. She tells them that she had been subjected to body-shaming during their fight which hurt her a lot.

To this, Sunny Leone schools the Splitsvillans that body-shaming has a severe impact on people from every walk of life and leads them to depression.

"Each one of us is so different and that's what makes us beautiful. Body shaming is not something that anyone of us would like to be torn apart by," Sunny said.

Meanwhile, after Aarshiya's eviction, Piyush will be looking for a revenge from those who played tricks with him. But first, he will have to find a situable match or a partner to perform tasks, win them and try his luck to become an ideal match on the show.